Recently signed to SJW Entertainment, Blaq Jerzee drops first harmonious track and single “Arizona” featuring Wizkid.

Blaq Jerzee announces his entrance, bringing a new soulful sound to fans with the release of his melodious tune. The record is a follow-up to his 2019 feature off Wizkid’s “Soundman Vol. 1” EP.

