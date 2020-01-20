Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe is Offering her Support to Victims of Domestic Violence Everywhere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV

Tomiwa Sage has an Interesting View on NYSC | Watch him Share it on Ndani TV's "Just Say It"

Movies & TV Music Scoop Weddings

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Chrissy Teigen Wants to Visit Nigeria to Meet Someone Special

Movies & TV Relationships

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Biggest Supporters? Her Husband & Kids ❤️

Events Movies & TV

"Parasite" Pulls Off Historic Win at 2020 #SAGAwards | Full List of Winners

Events Movies & TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 SAG Awards

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Your Proof That #BBNaija's Diane Came, Saw & Slayed at the "Legend of Inikpi" Movie Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood

#FirstPhotos: Our Faves Step Out for Legend of Inikpi Movie Premiere

Movies & TV

Mercy Aigbe is Offering her Support to Victims of Domestic Violence Everywhere

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mercy Aigbe is taking a walk down memory lane as she remembers the domestic violence she experienced in her marriage to politician, Lanre Gentry.

Mercy took to her Instagram page to talk about her abuse and advise other people who are suffering the same to speak up. She wrote:

Stumbled on this pix in my photo gallery and it brought back memories ………….
I want to reach out to someone out there! You think your life has been decimated by scars. You find it hard to forgive yourself and others that have been part of the messes in your life! I have good news for you! Your messes will soon become a message! Your errors are gradually turning you into a hero! Your trials will soon become triumph! Your adversity is turning to your advancement! Your frustration will soon become your fuel and your scars will one day turn you into a star….. at some point in our lives we experience trials, tribulations, we become broken ( which is inevitable)…. but whether we will become stronger is not inevitable, It’s OUR CHOICE……..”Never be ashamed of your scars, it simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you “ …… In Retrospect 🙏

View this post on Instagram

Stumbled on this pix in my photo gallery and it brought back memories …………. I want to reach out to someone out there! You think your life has been decimated by scars. You find it hard to forgive yourself and others that have been part of the messes in your life! I have good news for you! Your messes will soon become a message! Your errors are gradually turning you into a hero! Your trials will soon become triumph! Your adversity is turning to your advancement! Your frustration will soon become your fuel and your scars will one day turn you into a star….. at some point in our lives we experience trials, tribulations, we become broken ( which is inevitable)…. but whether we will become stronger is not inevitable, It’s OUR CHOICE……..”Never be ashamed of your scars, it simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you “ …… In Retrospect 🙏

A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on

Three years ago, Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry made headlines after news and photos of her domestic violence went public, which led to the arrest of Lanre Gentry.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Princess Oroma: Get Your Skin Poppin’ & Glowin’ in 2020

Adedoyin Adebayo: What is Your Idea of Friendship?

Advertisement
css.php