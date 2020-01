Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie had her squad with her as she premiered her new movie “The Legend of Inikpi” last night in Lagos.

The movie star, who was glowing in a gold dress, was joined by her husband Prince Odi Okojie and their three children.

There were so many sweet moments captured of the couple and their family.

Photo Credit: @princeodiokojie | @mercyjohnsonokojie