Burna Boy’s “My Money, My Baby” & Tobe Nwigwe’s “I’m Dope” are on Michelle Obama’s Workout Playlist

There’s just something about music that leeps you going, keeps your pumping when you’re working out, and Michelle Obama might just be the right plug.

Still phasing into the New Year, Michelle Obama is hoping her favorite tracks inspires and motivates someone to hit gym, get that amazing body while grooving to her playlist.

The 35-song playlist includes Burna Boy’s “My Money, My Baby”, Afro B’s “Drogba (Joanna)”, Koffee’s “Toast”, and Tobe Nwigwe & David Michael Wyatt’s “I’m Dope”.

Sharing her favorite tracks for working out in 2020, Michelle wrote:

It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?

Check them out.