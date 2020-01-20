USA Grants Ohimai Amaize “Mr Fix Nigeria” Asylum

Ohimai Amaize “Mr Fix Nigeria”, has been granted asylum in the United States of America, Premium Time reports.

The former presenter joined AIT in 2018 and anchored the popular morning programme “Kakaaki Social”.

An alleged confrontation occurred between the government and AIT, which led to the 24 hours shutdown by NBC, over multiple infractions on federal guidelines for broadcasters.

Amaize, who alleged regular threats to his life by Nigerian security agents, fled to New York together with his wife.

Amaize shared with Premium Times on Sunday that, “I have just received notice of my asylum approval,” he said via e-mail.

“My forced exit from Nigeria last year has been a very traumatising experience for me and my family. I am very happy and I thank God for this development”, he added.