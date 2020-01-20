Connect with us

Relationships Scoop

We Love To See It — Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Mini Reunion at the SAG Awards!

Movies & TV Relationships

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Biggest Supporters? Her Husband & Kids ❤️

BN TV Relationships

Padita Agu is Teaching Us How to Identify Serial Harmful Habits in Men | WATCH

Features Relationships

Beyond Love... Here Are a Few Legal Implications of Marriage that You Need to Consider

BN TV Relationships

Does Your Spouse's Opinion Matter When it Comes to Appearance? Watch "The Azonwus" Air their Opinion

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Sandra Ikeji & Her Beau Are Ready To Start Their Forever Love Story 💞

Features Relationships

'Funmilola Sanya: With This One

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

We ❤️ Mike & Perri Edwards on the Cover of Genevieve Magazine's December Issue

Features Relationships

Peculiar Okafor: At the End of the Day, We're All Victims of Culture

Events Features Inspired Living Music News Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

As The Year Draws To an End, We Invite You to Send Your Submissions for #BN2019Epilogues

Relationships

We Love To See It — Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Mini Reunion at the SAG Awards!

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

Once upon a time, there was an IT couple in Hollywood as the world cheered on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s long relationship and marriage. When the couple split, most of their fans were disappointed to hear about it and some people hoped the couple would get back together.

Last night, during the 2020 SAG Awards, the two movie stars had a mini-reunion and the photos have sparked hope. In the photos, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a hug and a few words before parting ways.

In 2017, Brad Pitt reportedly apologized to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for their bitter split in 2005.

According to reports, Brad and Jennifer have hung out and remained friendly, although they’ve not been pictured together publicly at an event like this in a long time.

Check on it!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Different Kinds of People at Nigerian Parties

Tunji Andrews: Dear Entrepreneur, Relax…Everybody is Faking It

This is Why the Nollywood Representation of Domestic Staff Affects Us All

Advertisement
css.php