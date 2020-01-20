We Love To See It — Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Mini Reunion at the SAG Awards!

Once upon a time, there was an IT couple in Hollywood as the world cheered on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s long relationship and marriage. When the couple split, most of their fans were disappointed to hear about it and some people hoped the couple would get back together.

Last night, during the 2020 SAG Awards, the two movie stars had a mini-reunion and the photos have sparked hope. In the photos, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a hug and a few words before parting ways.

In 2017, Brad Pitt reportedly apologized to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for their bitter split in 2005.

According to reports, Brad and Jennifer have hung out and remained friendly, although they’ve not been pictured together publicly at an event like this in a long time.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Getty Images