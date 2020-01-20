We Love To See It — Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Mini Reunion at the SAG Awards!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)
Once upon a time, there was an IT couple in Hollywood as the world cheered on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s long relationship and marriage. When the couple split, most of their fans were disappointed to hear about it and some people hoped the couple would get back together.
Last night, during the 2020 SAG Awards, the two movie stars had a mini-reunion and the photos have sparked hope. In the photos, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a hug and a few words before parting ways.
In 2017, Brad Pitt reportedly apologized to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for their bitter split in 2005.
According to reports, Brad and Jennifer have hung out and remained friendly, although they’ve not been pictured together publicly at an event like this in a long time.
Check on it!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)
