Your Proof That #BBNaija’s Diane Came, Saw & Slayed at the “Legend of Inikpi” Movie Premiere

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Diane Russet turned heads last night at the premiere of Nollywood movie “Legend of Inikpi”.

For the event, Diane was styled by Ann Usman in a custom gold outfit from Nigerian designer Oobiuku.

Check out the outfit below!

Credits:

Dress by @oobiuku

Mua @karenonyou

Accessories @kenom__signatures

Hair by @stylenesthairr

Hair stylist @honeyc.thestylist

Photography: @sopephotography

Styled by @ann.usmann