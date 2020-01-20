Your Proof That #BBNaija’s Diane Came, Saw & Slayed at the “Legend of Inikpi” Movie Premiere

Connect with us

Movies & TV

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Diane Russet turned heads last night at the premiere of Nollywood movie “Legend of Inikpi”.

For the event, Diane was styled by Ann Usman in a custom gold outfit from Nigerian designer Oobiuku.

Check out the outfit below!

Credits:
Dress by @oobiuku
Mua @karenonyou
Accessories @kenom__signatures
Hair by @stylenesthairr
Hair stylist @honeyc.thestylist
Photography: @sopephotography
Styled by @ann.usmann

