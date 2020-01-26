Nollywood’s Crème de la Crème set to give us an ICONIC Show at the Moët & Chandon Film Gala

Moët & Chandon, the champagne of cinema has returned with the second edition of the Moët & Chandon Film Gala aimed at celebrating the ever-blooming film industry in Nigeria. As we enter the turn of the decade, the theme of this year’s event is “Iconic” and pays homage to the top moments from the decade; game changers and their devotion to the craft. The crème de la crème of the film industry will converge for a night that is truly an appreciation and celebration of the industry.

The pairing of the world’s most loved champagne with the most celebrated and glamorous industry has proven to be a perfect pairing, and in this second edition on 2nd February 2020, there will be countless Moët Moments to adorn the occasion. Over 2000 glasses of Moët & Chandon will be paired with six-courses of exquisite dining specially curated by the reputable Chef Daniel Olurin.

Moët & Chandon has long since enjoyed a special relationship with the big screen and we are so thrilled that we are able to further this relationship with the 2nd year of this first-of-its-kind film event in Nigeria,” says Elizabeth Oputa, Manager of Champagnes and Wines Portfolio, Moët Hennessy, Nigeria. “Being the exclusive champagne of celebration for illustrious film award ceremonies all over the world such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes places us in good stead to execute the Moët & Chandon Film Gala and celebrate the Nigerian film industry in grand style.”

This Year, Silverbird Distribution joins the platform as content collaborators. The CEO of Silverbird Distribution, Jared Murray-Bruce has expressed his delight at the collaboration that has the foremost champagne brand in the world working hand in hand with Nigeria’s foremost content distribution company in and from West Africa to honour the hard work and dedication of all industry stakeholders to the craft of filmmaking as well as their commitment to raising the bar of Nigerian entertainment to global standards.

About Moët & Chandon, the Champagne of Cinema

For over 260 years, Moët & Chandon has been the symbol of glamorous celebrations, turning the ordinary into the extraordinary with the pop of a cork. Moët has been the “champagne of cinema” since the early days of Hollywood, supporting several hundred films since the 1930s, ranging from small productions to international blockbusters and several iconic films. In the same way, legendary film directors preserve timeless moments on film, Moët & Chandon continues to showcase its legendary love affair with the magic of movies.

Press Accreditation to cover The Film Gala is open. Interested members of the press, can register here: https://bit.ly/38wwJEC.

Check out the photos below from the Moët & Chandon Film Gala Press Brunch

