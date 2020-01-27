Connect with us

Nollywood Promotions

11 Icons & Stars converge for the Experience of a Lifetime! Check out Moët Film Gala's Unveiling Shoot for The Guardian Life

Nollywood Style

This is How Chika Ike Proved She's No "Small Chops" at the Movie Premiere

Movies & TV Music Nollywood Scoop

Davido is set to Make an Appearance in Toyin Abraham's "Alakada Reloaded"

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Anita Joseph has Only Sweet Words as She Introduces Us to her Fiancé ❤️

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Tomike Alayande in ”Unmendable”

Nollywood Scoop

Mike Ezuruonye is Fine & Healing after a Successful Ocular Surgery

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is Introducing Us to Baby Mercedes in the Loveliest Way

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Brace Up, Guys! Mercy Eke is Making her Acting Debut

Movies & TV Nollywood

Nigerian Feature Film "Eyimofe" is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood

The BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking

Nollywood

11 Icons & Stars converge for the Experience of a Lifetime! Check out Moët Film Gala’s Unveiling Shoot for The Guardian Life

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following the successful debut of the Moët Film Gala, Moët & Chandon, the “champagne of cinema”, is proud to unveil this year’s edition with a shoot featuring icons and rising stars that will grace our screens for years to come.

In anticipation of the second edition, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Mawuli Gavor, Nancy Isime, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson, Toni Tones, and Shaffy Bello discuss the past, the present and the future of the Nigerian Film Industry.

On the 2nd of February, 2020, Moët Film Gala will host stars to a night of art, glamour and exquisite dining, With over 2000 glasses of Moët & Chandon to be paired with a six-course dinner, there will be countless Moët Moments to adorn the occasion.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
BellaNaija is a media partner for Moët Film Gala

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Hephzibah Frances: Lessons Learned From My Weight loss Journey

Google Developer Expert & Tech Enthusiast Femi Taiwo of INITS Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Why Are We Rehabilitating ‘Repented’ Boko Haram Members?

Ohons Obarein: Starting Your Year with Purpose

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Advertisement
css.php