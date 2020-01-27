11 Icons & Stars converge for the Experience of a Lifetime! Check out Moët Film Gala’s Unveiling Shoot for The Guardian Life

Following the successful debut of the Moët Film Gala, Moët & Chandon, the “champagne of cinema”, is proud to unveil this year’s edition with a shoot featuring icons and rising stars that will grace our screens for years to come.

In anticipation of the second edition, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Mawuli Gavor, Nancy Isime, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson, Toni Tones, and Shaffy Bello discuss the past, the present and the future of the Nigerian Film Industry.

On the 2nd of February, 2020, Moët Film Gala will host stars to a night of art, glamour and exquisite dining, With over 2000 glasses of Moët & Chandon to be paired with a six-course dinner, there will be countless Moët Moments to adorn the occasion.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Moët Film Gala