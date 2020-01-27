Connect with us

This is How Chika Ike Proved She’s No “Small Chops” at the Movie Premiere

BellaNaija.com

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Chika Ike graced the red carpet of the “Small Chops” movie premiere in Lagos.

The actress pretty much stole the show at the red carpet, rocking and slaying effortlessly in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

The movie stars Nollywood superstars like Eucharia Anunobi, Nkem Owoh, Rachael Okonkwo, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Toyin Abraham, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chika Ike herself, and a British actor Max Cavenham, some of whom were present at the premiere.

Check out how she nailed the look.

Photo Credit: chikaike

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

