What Happens when an Uptight Business Mogul falls for an Afro Dancer? Chika Ike’s SMALL CHOPS tells it all  

Are you the main meal or SMALL CHOPS?! Out in cinemas nationwide 31st January, Small Chops movie tells a story of love, survival and hustle! Produced by award-winning Nollywood actor, filmmaker, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian Chika Ike, Small chops movie will give you food for thought and also have you laughing, all your favourites are in this movie!!!

Small Chops movie is action-packed, filled with drama and a lot of life lessons too.

On Set – Small Chops

After 15 years of acting and filming back to back in Nollywood, Chika decided to take a break from Nollywood to further her education and set up a business. In January 2020 she will return to the big screens to premier ‘Small Chops’. Directed by Robert Peters, the director behind films like ’30 Days in Atlanta’ and ‘A Trip to Jamaica’, the movie is also co-produced with Serah Donald Onyeachor.

Behind The Scenes – Small Chops the Movie

Sophie Alakija AKA ‘Celine_ in Small Chops Movie

The Movie stars Nollywood superstars like Eucharia Anunobi, Nkem Owoh, Rachael Okonkwo, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Toyin Abraham, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chika Ike herself, and a British actor Max Cavenham, the recently released teaser shows the actress and producer playing the role of a sexy dancer. Small Chops Movie is brought to you by Filpscript Entertainment and Filmone Entertainment.

 

Watch the trailer:

About Small Chops

Small Chops follows the story of Nikita, an afro dancer at a bar who catches the attention of Casper, an uptight business mogul. Casper pays for a weekend of private entertainment, and things don’t go as planned because of Nikita’s self-esteem and Casper’s totalitarian attitude. This causes sparks to fly. At the time they let their guards down, the sparks turn to fireworks.

