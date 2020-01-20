Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the spotlight on Oluwatomi Solanke, a serial entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to using technology to solve problems.

Oluwatomi, while volunteering in the Red Cross in Lagos, noticed that there are thousands of missing children in various child care organisations as well as over a million people (including unidentified children) in internally displaced persons camps in Nigeria.

It was almost impossible for anyone to manually go through photographs to match all these people so Oluwatomi and a friend built a crowdsourced web-based application – WhoSpottedMe – which utilizes Facial Recognition Technology and Artificial Intelligence to help in finding missing people.

The platform not just helps to reunite children with their parents/guardians, it also helps find unidentified accident victims as well as victims of human trafficking.

Oluwatomi also founded DropBuddies, a peer to peer delivery platform that connects people who need packages delivered with people headed towards the destination of the package.

His most recent venture, founded in 2018, is Trove Finance, a micro-investing platform that lets Nigerians invest in publicly traded US, Nigerian and Chinese stocks, government bonds and more.

In 2019, Trove Finance, which Oluwatomi founded with his high school friends Austin Akagu, Desayo Ajisegiri and Opeyemi Olanipekun, secured funding from Ventures Platform to scale its operations.

Oluwatomi holds a bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos. He’s expanding the investment opportunity with Trove Finance to other African countries and we’re rooting for him.