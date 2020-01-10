Temi and Ogo‘s wedding is giving us all the right vibes. The couple had a beautiful time celebrating with their loved ones and it is so easy to see how excited they were throughout the day.

The white wedding was filled with beautiful moments from the bride’s hyped up squad to the vow exchange, the bridal party entrance and then when the best man shared the couple’s love story. At the traditional engagement, it was according to the bride’s Yoruba culture and it was a time of love, fun and the union of families. Watch the highlights of their traditional engagement and white wedding below.

White Wedding

Traditional Engagement

Credits

Videography: @teamdfams