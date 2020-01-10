Connect with us

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Temi & Ogo's Traditional Engagement & White Wedding

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 318

Sweet Spot Weddings

When a Photographer gets Engaged! Olowolafe & Bukky's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

This is Us! Ibiye & Bright's Chilled Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

You have my Love Always! Joan & Gboyega's Charming Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Francesca and Toluwalase Met on Skype! Check out their Pre-wedding Shoot

Scoop Weddings

#MeetTheAdetonas: Bolanle Olukanni, Waje, Mo Abudu & All the Stuuning Guests at Tallulah & Tokunbo Adetona's Engagement

Sweet Spot Weddings

Omowunmi & Akinwumi Met at a Friend's Party! See their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

18 Celebrity Weddings of 2019 that Totally Left us Lovestruck

Weddings

19 Beauty Looks of 2019 that Gave us Major Bridal Inspiration

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Temi & Ogo’s Traditional Engagement & White Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Temi and Ogo‘s wedding is giving us all the right vibes. The couple had a beautiful time celebrating with their loved ones and it is so easy to see how excited they were throughout the day.

The white wedding was filled with beautiful moments from the bride’s hyped up squad to the vow exchange, the bridal party entrance and then when the best man shared the couple’s love story. At the traditional engagement, it was according to the bride’s Yoruba culture and it was a time of love, fun and the union of families. Watch the highlights of their traditional engagement and white wedding below.

White Wedding

Traditional Engagement

 

Credits

Videography: @teamdfams

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php