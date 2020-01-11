All The Exciting Stories You Need To Read Right Now on BellaNaija Weddings

Connect with us

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the pre-wedding shoots.

The #OLAPHYDAY Pre-Wedding Shoot is So Chilled

Fatima & Rilwan’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Dripping in Finesse

The #RandKlovestory Started in the Twitter DM + Their Pre-wedding Shoot is 🔥

You’ll Love to See Ehis & Chinonye’s All-white Pre-wedding Shoot


Now to the weddings

Somto & Greene’s Wedding is the Right Start to Your Week

Now to the forever love feature

Here’s how Deyemi Okanlawon is Celebrating his 7th Wedding Anniversary with Wife, Damilola

Now honeymoon spots we are loving

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Peloponnese, Greece is Honeymoon Perfect

Get your Bags Packed for a Staycation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Bali


To the looks we can’t help but love

Green & Red are Definitely Traditional Engagement Colours to Rock

One Word for Today’s Bridal Beauty Look is FLAWLESS


Wedding guest style for you to try

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 15 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

Finally,  trending wedding moments

These 6 Moments at #MeetTheAdetonas Traditional Engagement Totally made us Smile 😀

The #FRLoveAffair Couple were a Total Mood at their Trad Reception

Kiekie’s Energy Level was on 💯 for her Bridal Entrance

This #AsoEbiBella Wedding Guest is not Here to Play

You’ve Got to See this Loved Up Moment between Ruqayya & Zaraki at their Wedding

