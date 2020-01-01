Union Bank Spreads Cheer this Festive Season to support & celebrate with the Nigerian Community

Union Bank has embarked on its 2019 Union Cares charity drive, spreading cheer to the less privileged and putting smiles on the faces of thousands across the country. This is in line with the financial institution’s commitment to supporting the communities within which it operates.

UnionCares is an annual initiative jointly sponsored and carried out by Union Bank and its employees, to give back to the society. This year, 7,500 care bags containing staple food items were distributed to people living in underserved communities nationwide.

The Bank also made financial donations to a total of 60Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in support of their activities. Some of the recipients include Zinnok Initiatives for Women and Children, Abia; Ishiba Development and Empowerment Centre, Abuja; Naza Agape Foundation, Plateau and Wesley Schools for the Hearing impaired, Lagos.

TheBank’s Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem described the exercise as one of the ways in which the Bank supports charitable causes and contributes to the wellbeing of the needy, particularly during the festive season.

According to her;

“UnionBank has a strong legacy of supporting the communities we serve. We remain focused on leading the charge for social responsibility and impact, an outlook that underpins our choice of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Our UnionCares initiative gives us the opportunity to touch as many lives as possible during the festive season and it is rewarding to see the level of impact the initiative has created.”

Since its inception in 2016, UnionCares has come to be regarded as a viable platform that supports the less privileged in the society.

In 2018, Union Bank received the ‘Peoples’ Choice’ Award for the Most Outstanding Company in CSR/Sustainability’ at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS), and emerged 2nd Runner up in the Most Responsible Company award category at SERAS 2019, underscoring Union Bank’s role as a socially conscious organization, actively supporting its host communities.

