Wanger Ayu Just Debuted a New Collection—and It’s Stunning

Abuja Based Nigerian brand Wanger Ayu is back with a new collection – titled Constellations.

The CONSTELLATIONS SS20 – collection is inspired by the ‘celebration of the stars within us.’ and features iridiscent organza, an abundance of ruffle and pleat detailing , crystal bead work and marks the brands first foray into genderless clothing, with a few menswear pieces that would look amazing on women as well.

Credits

Creative Direction: Wanger Ayu @hey.wanger

Photography: Michael Iloba @michaeliloba

Photography Assistants: @ugor_ @big_wallz

Styling: Seun Osho & Wanger Ayu @theseunosho @hey.wanger

Models: Amina Yahaya, Chidinma, & Ayüü @miinarh__ @chriisy_e @ayuu_safi

Hair: La Place de Jiji. @@laplacedejiji

Makeup: Jojo@Jojos_makeovers

Special thanks to: Miso Japanese & Thai Restaurant, Abuja @misojapaneseandthai & Option A Media. @idoptiona1

