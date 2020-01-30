Style
Wanger Ayu Just Debuted a New Collection—and It’s Stunning
Abuja Based Nigerian brand Wanger Ayu is back with a new collection – titled Constellations.
The CONSTELLATIONS SS20 – collection is inspired by the ‘celebration of the stars within us.’ and features iridiscent organza, an abundance of ruffle and pleat detailing , crystal bead work and marks the brands first foray into genderless clothing, with a few menswear pieces that would look amazing on women as well.
Credits
Creative Direction: Wanger Ayu @hey.wanger
Photography: Michael Iloba @michaeliloba
Photography Assistants: @ugor_ @big_wallz
Styling: Seun Osho & Wanger Ayu @theseunosho @hey.wanger
Models: Amina Yahaya, Chidinma, & Ayüü @miinarh__ @chriisy_e @ayuu_safi
Hair: La Place de Jiji. @@laplacedejiji
Makeup: Jojo@Jojos_makeovers
Special thanks to: Miso Japanese & Thai Restaurant, Abuja @misojapaneseandthai & Option A Media. @idoptiona1