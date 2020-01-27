We Bet This Kai Collective Look Will Sell Out in Minutes (When It’s Actually Available), Thanks Fisayo Longe!

Fisayo Longe attended the EE Rising Star Awards party for the BAFTAs in London, England.

We’ve always celebrated Fisayo’s distinctive sense of style.

Fisayo can go from eccentric, to pure glamour with a flip of a switch, all with the same practised ease.

We love how the Kai Collective turtleneck maxi has a relaxed fit, yet still feels glam due to the stunning marbleised print.

The sheerness might be a deal breaker for some, but it gives the look a little edge, as well as giving it a different texture and dimension.

Bold statement earrings and a clutch completed the daring look.

Credits

Dress @kaicollective SS20 (prints by @grapespatternbank)

Location @thesavoylondon

Hair @pauledmonds217

Makeup @lancomeofficial

Jewelry, @atelierswarovski

Photography @bekkylonsdalephoto.

