We Bet This Kai Collective Look Will Sell Out in Minutes (When It’s Actually Available), Thanks Fisayo Longe!

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fisayo Longe attended the  EE Rising Star Awards party for the BAFTAs  in London, England.

We’ve always celebrated  Fisayo’s distinctive sense of style. 

Fisayo can go from eccentric, to pure glamour with a flip of a switch, all with the same practised ease.

We love how the Kai Collective turtleneck maxi has a relaxed fit, yet still feels glam due to the stunning marbleised print.

The sheerness might be a deal breaker for some, but it gives the look a little edge, as well as giving it a different texture and dimension.

Bold statement earrings and a clutch completed the daring look.

Credits

Dress @kaicollective SS20 (prints by @grapespatternbank

Location @thesavoylondon

Hair @pauledmonds217 

Makeup  @lancomeofficial 

Jewelry, @atelierswarovski 

Photography @bekkylonsdalephoto.

