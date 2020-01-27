Style
We Bet This Kai Collective Look Will Sell Out in Minutes (When It’s Actually Available), Thanks Fisayo Longe!
Fisayo Longe attended the EE Rising Star Awards party for the BAFTAs in London, England.
We’ve always celebrated Fisayo’s distinctive sense of style.
Fisayo can go from eccentric, to pure glamour with a flip of a switch, all with the same practised ease.
We love how the Kai Collective turtleneck maxi has a relaxed fit, yet still feels glam due to the stunning marbleised print.
The sheerness might be a deal breaker for some, but it gives the look a little edge, as well as giving it a different texture and dimension.
Bold statement earrings and a clutch completed the daring look.
Credits
Dress @kaicollective SS20 (prints by @grapespatternbank)
Location @thesavoylondon
Hair @pauledmonds217
Makeup @lancomeofficial
Jewelry, @atelierswarovski
Photography @bekkylonsdalephoto.