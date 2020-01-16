Nigeria’s High Society to turn up for Yusuf Babalola & Habiba Jidda’s Wedding

Yusuf Babalola, the quiet Lagos business man of international repute will go down memory lane as one of the game changers in the business community in this decade. Yusuf’s conglomerate, Yozooph Nigeria Limited, which consists of thriving subsidiaries with interest in key sectors of the economy like Real estate, oil & Gas, hospitality, commercial farming and many more, has emerged one of Nigeria’s successful mega businesses in the last ten years.

The biggest news, as we prepare to usher in a new decade is the upcoming wedding of Yusuf Babalola which has literally set the high society on fire. Yes, the wedding bells are on the horizon for Yusuf Babalola and this is one of those fabulous, over-the-top weddings you won’t dare miss for anything in the new year.

Come January 2020, the ancient city of Ilorin will witness the convergence of all those that matters in Nigeria from decision-makers, captains of industries, islamic scholars as well as family and friends in honour of Amuda Yusuf Babalola who is set to tie the knot with the beautiful and sweet-mannered Habiba Jidda.

According to the exciting lineup of events, the wedding fathia and nikkah between Yusuf Babalola and Habiba Jidda will take place by January 2020 in Ilorin, Kwara state.

It is one thing to be rich and a different thing to be classy. Yusuf Babalola has both. And this is evidently glaring in the invites. The invite is simple but classy. The colorful access card admits only one person for the wedding party.

Expectedly the wedding dinner has dominated the conversation in the social circle with celebrities and friends of the couple plotting and planning to outshine one another with new fashion statements for the new year. The colorful wedding dinner is billed to hold at one of the finest hospitality havens in Ilorin.

The magnificent hotel will play host to a class of young at heart and men and women of means from all walks of life who are eagerly waiting to storm Ilorin in honour of Yusuf Babalola and his beautiful bride, Habiba.

In line with the luxury nature of the upcoming wedding, one of Nigeria’s prides in Fuji music, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 de Ultimate has been contracted to light up the wedding dinner. Unlike the popular business man, Yusuf, his wife-to-be is not in the limelight. She is a typical well-trained practicing Muslim lady who is soaked in humility and integrity. Habiba, who is known for her bright personality hails from the family of respected Alhaji Abubakar Amosa Jidda. The Yozooph Nigeria boss, Yusuf Babalola is one of the shinning lights of the prominent family of Alhaji Chief Fatai Babalola in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

