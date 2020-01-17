Congratulations! #BBNaija’s Ike Onyema is the New Brand Ambassador for PTRlifestyle

Connect with us

PTRlifestyle Group, owners of Kabaal Nightclub and Skyfall Oceanfront Club signs Ike Onyema, Big Brother Naija Housemate IV, as their brand ambassador. The announcement was made by Wunmi Eruaga, the company’s brand manager on Tuesday, 14th January 2020.

As the brand ambassador, Ike will highlight PTRlifestyle‘s premium spots, Kabaal Nightclub and Skyfall Oceanfront Club as his choice hang out places. The CEO of PTRlifestyle Group, Dapo Aderele, who hosted Ike and a few guests to an intimate dinner to celebrate Ike as the club’s ambassador, welcomed him as part of the PTRlifestyle family. “We chose Ike because he comes across as an individual who and loves to enjoy and celebrate life. His innate sense of style and intuitive way of self-expression is in line with our ethos as a premium lifestyle brand. I assure him that he will really enjoy his time with us. I also believe in the synergy between both brands.”

Ike who will be making personal appearances at PTRlifestyle’s spots, branded content and ads, expressed his excitement about his new role as brand ambassador to one of the most popular nightclubs in Lagos. ” My love of PTRlifestyle began about a year ago when I partied at Kabaal nightclub. The attention to detail and how they have successfully created a superior brand in lifestyle and hospitality caught my fancy. My personality resonates with the taste and style of the brand. So, I am looking forward to offering my suggestions and influence. I believe there is so much to achieve together”.

PTRlifestyle has over the years shopped for young celebrities with very promising prospects. The brand looks out for bright minds with influence, taste, and the new relationship with Ike is the beginning of something special.

Sponsored Content

