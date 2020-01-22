Career
Zenith Bank is Excited to Share its Z-Woman Business Package for Female Entrepreneurs
Imagine getting access to the money or skill you need to move your business to the next level? You can now enjoy all that and more through Zenith Bank’s Z-Woman Business package for female entrepreneurs.
The Zenith Bank’s Z-Woman Business package is designed to address the unique needs of women-owned businesses.
The features of this new package dedicated to women are so amazing and include:
- loans of up to N10 million at a single-digit interest rate
- free digital skills training
- free exhibition stands at Zenith Bank events
For more information, visit www.zenithbank.com/zwoman to learn more or walk into any of their branches today.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content