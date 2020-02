Ivorian hitmaker, Afro B comes through with the official music video for “Amina” featuring Wande Coal. “Amina” is one of the fan favourites off Afro B‘s latest body of work, the “Afrowave 3” album which was released back in October 2019.

The record was produced by Team Salut and the video was directed by Roland Gogo.

