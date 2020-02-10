Asisat Oshoala Helps Barcelona to lift first Female Super Copa

Will Asisat Oshoala ever get tired of winning?

The Best African Female Footballer of the year scored 2 goals as she helped her team Barcelona win the first ever female Super Copa in Spain.

Asisat scored in the 35th then 51st minute as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 10-1.

With this win, Asisat Oshoala has now won trophies in England, China and Spain. A real winner!