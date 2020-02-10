Connect with us

Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Helps Barcelona to lift first Female Super Copa

Inspired Scoop

These Nigerian Sisters deserve a Standing Ovation 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Music Scoop Style

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Scoop Style

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Coming! Watch the Trailer for the New Season of 'Skinny Girl in Transit'💃🏽

Events Scoop

Toke Makinwa, Banky W, Falz came through for Gbemi & Toolz' Exclusive Premiere of the 'OffAir' Show Season 2

Scoop Style

Adesuwa Onyenokwe's look for 'Ultimate Love' Show Opening has got Us Tripping 🥰

Music Scoop

Zlatan is Winning at this thing called Life

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The Hottest Show Right Now? Here's What You Should Know About "The Ultimate Love"

Events Movies & TV Scoop

So it Begins! Check out the Housemates of "The Ultimate Love" Nigeria Reality TV Show

Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Helps Barcelona to lift first Female Super Copa

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Will Asisat Oshoala ever get tired of winning?

The Best African Female Footballer of the year scored 2 goals as she helped her team Barcelona win the first ever female Super Copa in Spain.

Asisat scored in the 35th then 51st minute as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 10-1.

With this win, Asisat Oshoala has now won trophies in England, China and Spain. A real winner!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Love For All… Valentine’s Day For the Economically Disadvantaged

Chineze Aina: Porn & Its Influence on Your Sexual Preferences

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Advertisement
css.php