Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

Two of the personal branding equations you need to have in mind is:

What you think about your brand + What other people think about your brand.

A brand is a perception and if the perception of those you are trying to communicate with is not in line with what you have in mind, then there is work to be done.

Why do you really need to find out what your target audience thinks about your brand? It’s because your communication and their understanding need to be in sync so that you can achieve your set brand goals.

This is where a brand audit comes in.

What is a Brand Audit?

It is an assessment of your brand – internally and externally – done to find out what your target audience thinks about your brand.

Have you ever visited someone’s website and you got so confused as to what the person actually does or how he/she can help you? This signifies a problem in the brand messaging of that person.

Sometimes, you’ll visit someone’s profile on social media and their bio won’t correlate with the kind of content they put out.

If there is a mismatch between how you portray your brand and how it is being perceived, you need to do a better job of working on your brand. If there isn’t, then you are doing a great job.

Best Practices for Conducting a Brand Audit

Choose the best medium: The best way to get feedback from someone is to make use of the chosen medium. For instance, if you run a business and you want to collect some feedback from your clients as regards your brand, then it is important to ask them for the medium that suits them.

Incentify it: Some people don’t really like to give feedback because they feel it is a waste of their time, except they encounter a problem with your brand. Think back a little about some of your favourite brands – they offer you something in exchange for feedback. In a way to motivate people to take action, you can offer them a discount, a free gift, and so on.

Ask simple and clear questions: Don’t over-complicate things by asking ambiguous questions that will make them think so much before they understand it. Keep your questions clear, short and direct.

Don’t just ask, implement: It is not enough to ask questions, you need to implement the necessary things. If you keep asking questions and you don’t implement any necessary changes, then your audience may not consider your brand as a serious one. I say ‘necessary changes’ because you need to effectively analyze all responses before considering them as vital to your brand.

Evaluate: It just doesn’t stop at implementing, you also need to evaluate at intervals to ensure the things you have implemented are bringing the desired change you envisioned. For instance, if your audience complained about the type of language you use in communicating with them, then you need to take out some time to evaluate if this has improved or not and what to do next.

Wondering what type of questions to ask your audience? I’ve got you:

In one word, can you describe what our brand stands for?

Do you understand the messages we try to pass across to you?

Mention one thing that makes you recognize our brand?

What are some of the qualities you associate with our brand?

After coming in contact with our brand, how do you feel?

When last did you perform a brand audit? Let’s hear from you!