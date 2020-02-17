Basketmouth’s “Jokes & Roses” was Lit & We’ve got Proof

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For the 11th year running, Basketmouth has proven to us that he is one of the kings of comedy in Africa, with his highly successful comedy show The Son of Peter sequel “Jokes & Roses” that took place in three locations in the UK, on the 14th, 15th and 16th of this month consecutively.

Basketmouth made sure to sprinkle laughter among lovers and all kinds of people in the UK with performances from Buchi Comedian, Senator, Funny Bone, Efe Warri Boy, Fire Boy and others.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

