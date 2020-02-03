Connect with us

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Genevieve Nnaji , Lungile Thabethe, Beverly Naya And More

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Kitan Akinniranye

Nyane Lebajoa

Dakore Egbuson Akande

Sharon Ooja

Ayanda Thabethe

Beverly Naya

Sharon K. Mwangi

Lungile Thabethe 

Rita Dominic 

Genevieve Nnaji 

 

Vote Now 

