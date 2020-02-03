Beauty
BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Genevieve Nnaji , Lungile Thabethe, Beverly Naya And More
This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.
PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!
Kitan Akinniranye
Nyane Lebajoa
Dakore Egbuson Akande
Sharon Ooja
Ayanda Thabethe
Beverly Naya
Sharon K. Mwangi
Lungile Thabethe
Rita Dominic
Genevieve Nnaji