BN Bridal: The Julietta Bridal Collection by Morilee Gardner

The Julietta bridal collection by Morilee Gardner is all the beauty you need to see.

The designer whose vision is to make each bride’s dream a reality aims to achieve that with every bridal design. The pieces of this collection were designed to highlight the curvy features of the bride. Using a mix of amazing styles, designs, materials and textures to create the chic look for the shapely bride. These dresses are a blend of exquisite laces, strapless sweetheart necklines, chic A-line, cold shoulder sleeves, tulle ball skirts and embellished stones to bring out the chic look for the curvy bride.

Here’s a description of the collection according to the Design brand:

Madeline Gardner of NY based bridal brand Morilee by Madeline Gardner has accepted and understood that each bride is unique and in turn, needs a dress designed with her exact body type and corresponding concerns/preferences in mind. Morilee’s Julietta Collection of wedding dresses is the ultimate blend of glamour and elegance for full-figured brides looking for the perfect fit. Morilee has curated an entire collection for curvy brides and curvy brides only. Extensive thought and consideration go into each stitch with carefully thought out fabrics and silhouettes designed to accentuate the bride’s beautiful features.

Credits

Design Brand: @morileeofficial