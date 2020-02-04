BN Pick Your Fave: Bonang Matheba & Hauwa Allahbura in Erica Moore Brand

Connect with us

It’s another Pick Your Fave feature today.

South African Queen B, Bonang Matheba wore this Erica Moore Brand dress as one of her looks to host the Soundcity MVP Awards 2020.

Earlier this evening,  Nollywood actress Hauwa Allahbura wore the same Erica Moore Brand dress to the 2020 Moët A Night With The Stars.

Here’s a look at the dress on Bonang.

The Nigerian brand is best known for its extremely sexy aesthetic and often works with stars like Lilian Afegbai and  BBN Star Mercy Eke .

Who wore it best?

