Eku Edewor Just Gave Us The Major Fashion Moment We’ve Been Waiting For All 2020

Eku Edewor joined Toke Makinwa and Jemima Osunde on the red carpet for the 2020 Moët A Night With the Stars, which took place at the Landmark Event Centre on Sunday (February 2) in Lagos, Nigeria.

This look really made us giddy at BNS HQ – as this is Eku at her very best. The delicate, ethereal colour palette was perfect for her and the styling couldn’t have been more on point.

We adore the pleating of the tulle on the bodice and the slight sheerness gives the look a breezy, almost cloud-like feeling.

She finished off the dreamy look with slightly romantic styling – makeup in nude and blush-pink hues and a braided updo with loose tendrils.

If this look is any indication of how her 2020 style agenda night will go — we are clearly in for a treat!

See it in motion here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eku Edewor (@ekuedewor) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:05pm PST



Credits

Makeup: @merakibyonome

Dress: @tsemayebinitie

