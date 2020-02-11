BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Connect with us

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is ApparelsbyOYIN | @Apparelsbyoyin

Apparelsbyoyin is a fashion brand with years of active experience in the fashion industry. At Apparelsbyoyin, styling the classy woman is their top goal, irrespective of the clients budget.
Their services cut across native, casual & corporate wear professionally and creatively delivered. Their reliability is second to none coupled with timely delivery anywhere across the country. Their styles are curated for the classy woman irrespective of age and body size.
Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:
