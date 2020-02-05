We Can’t Wait for this Burna Boy & Koffee Collaboration

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy and Jamaican reggae singer Koffee are finally giving us the collaboration we’ve always wanted!

The 19-year-old Grammy Award winner and Burna Boy were spotted together in the studio during a recording session. For quite a while now, both artists have admired each other’s works, and Koffee even performed a cover of Burna Boy’s hit single ‘Ye’ on BBC 1 Xtra.

Koffee recently won her first Grammy award for ‘Best Reggae Album’ with her extended play “Rapture“.

Watch the video of their studio time below:

BellaNaija.com

