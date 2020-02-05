Yemi Alade is Out with the Video for “Shekere” featuring Angelique Kidjo | Watch it Here

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

African pop diva, Yemi Alade has finally blessed us with the video of her hit single titled “Shekere“. The song which features Grammy award winner Angélique Kidjo, came as a personal request by Kidjo for Yemi Alade to revamp her classic “Wombo Lombo” and it was a big success.

“Shekere” is the sixth single off Yemi Alade’s fourth studio album “Woman of Steel“. The album features a host of international stars like Rick Ross, Angélique Kidjo, Duncan Mighty and Nollywood star Funke Akindele.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

