Connect with us

Music Scoop

Madonna wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to stay in her New York Apartment "Don't run off to Canada"

Music Scoop

We Can't Wait for this Burna Boy & Koffee Collaboration

Music

Yemi Alade is Out with the Video for "Shekere" featuring Angelique Kidjo | Watch it Here

Music Scoop

There's a High Possibility Lil Wayne is Nigerian & Here's Why

Music Sweet Spot

Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He's Also His Girls' Hypeman

Music

New Video: Kike Mudiaga - Awake My Soul

Music Style

We Can't Get Over how Good Flavour Looks in a Suit 😍

Music

New Music + Video: Afro B feat. Wande Coal – Amina

BN TV Music

GoodGirl LA calls out People who like to put Music Artistes in a Box | WATCH

Music

Jay Bagz is Out with "A Trip to Happiness" EP Featuring | Stream

Music

Madonna wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to stay in her New York Apartment “Don’t run off to Canada”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There’s absolutely no chance of retired royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry becoming homeless after their move away from the UK.

While many have speculated that they will be moving the Canada, pop star Madonna is offering them her apartment in New York.

Madonna shared on Instagram a video of herself talking about the royal couple’s living arrangements. She wrote:

Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??

“Don’t run off to Canada,” she says in the video. “It’s so boring there.” She went on:

I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. Two bedrooms. It’s got the best view of Manhattan.

Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.

Whatever it is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decide to do, seems like they’re pretty sorted.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Tomie Balogun: Five Tips For Millennials to Gain Financial Independence

Rita Okoye: Choosing the Right Caterer For Your Event

Advertisement
css.php