There’s absolutely no chance of retired royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry becoming homeless after their move away from the UK.

While many have speculated that they will be moving the Canada, pop star Madonna is offering them her apartment in New York.

Madonna shared on Instagram a video of herself talking about the royal couple’s living arrangements. She wrote:

Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??

“Don’t run off to Canada,” she says in the video. “It’s so boring there.” She went on:

I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. Two bedrooms. It’s got the best view of Manhattan. Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.

Whatever it is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decide to do, seems like they’re pretty sorted.