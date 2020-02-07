BN TV
Davido is the Black Team’s Secret Weapon on Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out”
We’ve been told since early 2019 that the “Wild N’ Out” episode featuring Davido was coming. We’ve long awaited. And now it’s almost here.
The show dropped a teaser of the episode on their Twitter, and shared that it will air on Tuesday at 8 PM.
We see, regrettably, the Black team decked out in dashikis (there’s even a woman in a black bikini and a wrapper 🤦🏿♂️) and someone rhyming with the word “zebra.”
Still, there’s Davido, in his black hoodie, gbeseing and finishing them with some leg work.
Check out the trailer:
.@davido is pulling up to take us back to the motherland on all-new #WildNOut Tuesday, at 8/7c only on @VH1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5O03i0skBp
— Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) February 6, 2020