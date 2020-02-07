Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Davido is the Black Team's Secret Weapon on Nick Cannon's "Wild N' Out"

BN TV

OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz is Coming Back with a BANG! | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Toke Makinwa takes on the Role of a Movie Critic on this Episode of "Toke Moments" | Watch

BN TV

Now the Plot Thickens! You Don't Want to Miss Episode 4 of Red TV's "Assistant Madams" | Watch

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Teach You How to Make Banging Banga Rice | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

This Interview Is A Cute Look Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Relationship

BN TV Inspired

Deontay Wilder wants Us to know We can Rise Above & Heal from Depression |WATCH

BN TV Music

GoodGirl LA calls out People who like to put Music Artistes in a Box | WATCH

BN TV

#OkadaBan: Emma OhMaGod Lends his Voice to Protest the Ban of Motorcycles and Tricycles in Lagos 

BN TV

Watch the Kabusa Oriental Choir in this Hilarious Cover of Zlatan’s “Bolanle”

BN TV

Davido is the Black Team’s Secret Weapon on Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We’ve been told since early 2019 that the “Wild N’ Out” episode featuring Davido was coming. We’ve long awaited. And now it’s almost here.

The show dropped a teaser of the episode on their Twitter, and shared that it will air on Tuesday at 8 PM.

We see, regrettably, the Black team decked out in dashikis (there’s even a woman in a black bikini and a wrapper 🤦🏿‍♂️) and someone rhyming with the word “zebra.”

Still, there’s Davido, in his black hoodie, gbeseing and finishing them with some leg work.

Check out the trailer:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Advertisement
css.php