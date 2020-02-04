Sweet Spot
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s finds Love Again & her Late Husband’s Brother played Cupid
Nearly five years after losing her husband, Sheryl Sandberg is engaged to Tom Bernthal.
The Facebook COO, 50, shared the news on her Instagram, writing:
Engaged!!! @tom_bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.
The couple, according to People, were set up by Sheryl’s late husband’s brother.
The two got engaged on February 1, after a mountain hike and picnic lunch at Vermejo Park Ranch.
Bernthal, 46, proposed with a ring featuring five tiny diamonds underneath the setting, representing their five children.