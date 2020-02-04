Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Nearly five years after losing her husband, Sheryl Sandberg is engaged to Tom Bernthal.

The Facebook COO, 50, shared the news on her Instagram, writing:

Engaged!!! @tom_bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.

The couple, according to People, were set up by Sheryl’s late husband’s brother.

The two got engaged on February 1, after a mountain hike and picnic lunch at Vermejo Park Ranch.

Bernthal, 46, proposed with a ring featuring five tiny diamonds underneath the setting, representing their five children.

