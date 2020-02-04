Nnenna and her prince charming, Prince are melting our hearts and we are totally here for it. Their love story started when Prince set his eyes on her at a wedding while he was on the dance floor. Even though they never said a word to each other that day, then the universe worked her magic and brought them together in the sweetest of ways.

After getting to know each and growing in their friendship. They are taking the journey to spend the rest of their lives together. Keep scrolling to read their love story and see their pre-wedding photos. You can catch up with more love stories here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

How We Met

By the groom-to-be, Prince

The first time we ever laid eyes on each other was December 2016 at my cousin’s traditional wedding in Nigeria. I was out on the dance floor when I turned and immediately noticed Nnenna seated at a table in the front row. We actually never spoke that day, but I continued to see her every time I came back to Nigeria. It wasn’t until the end of 2018 that I ran into Nnenna in Houston. After she left for Nigeria I inquired from my cousin to know more about her. I eventually got her number and called her. Our first conversation lasted for 6 hours talking about family, food, music, and a bunch of other things that interest us. Since that day we can honestly say that our love for each other has continued to grow more every day. I knew she was the one that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with and on June 6th, 2019 I asked her to spend eternity with me. We are excited for you all to bear witness of our love story come May 30th!

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Nnenna

So I went on a girls’ trip to Houston in November 2018. I was out with some friends when this cute guy 😜came over to us and introduced himself. Apparently he had seen me a couple of times back in Nigeria but I honestly couldn’t place the face. However, we had a short but humorous conversation and called it a night. When I got back to Nigeria, Prince’s cousin who coincidentally was a friend reached out to me regarding him. Initially, I was a bit apprehensive but I figured there was no harm in talking to him. The first time we spoke I literally lost track of time. We talked about everything ( our families, food, hobbies, likes, dislikes etc.) He is kind, soft-spoken, patient, generous, focused and the most consistent man I know. He also has an amazing sense of humour. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.

Credits

Bride: @lindaonyx

Groom: @princeekpe

Planner:@j.bassevents

Photography:@bedgepictures

Makeup:@ariyike_mua

Outfit:@lasuerta.ng