Here’s What Went Down at “YouTube Music Excellence Brunch” in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

Over the weekend, the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch‘ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa, was held at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England.

The event was held to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music.

Burna Boy, DJ Cuppy, Juls, Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith, Tinnie Tempah, Julie Adenuga, Siobhan Bell, Rebecca Garton, Kelly Le Roc, Eva Apio, Femi Oyeniran, AJ Odudu and more were spotted at the event.

Photo Credit: Getty Images