Here's What Went Down at "YouTube Music Excellence Brunch" in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Over the weekend, the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch‘ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa, was held at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England.

The event was held to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music.

Burna Boy, DJ Cuppy, Juls, Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith, Tinnie Tempah, Julie Adenuga, Siobhan Bell, Rebecca Garton, Kelly Le Roc, Eva Apio, Femi Oyeniran, AJ Odudu and more were spotted at the event.

Check on it!

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Tinie Tempah attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: DJ Cuppy attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Julie Adunega attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Jorja Smith attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Juls attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Siobhan Bell attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Rebecca Garton attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Eva Apio attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Femi Oyeniran attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Kelly Le Roc attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Aj Odudu attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: attends the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Burna Boy and Stefflon Don attend the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Burna Boy, Dara Henry and Stefflon Don attend the ‘YouTube Music Excellence Brunch’ hosted by YouTube Music’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen and Youtube Music’s Head of Urban Music, Tuma Basa to celebrate the Black British Culture in Music at 14 Hills Restaurant and Bar on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube) (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for YouTube)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

 

