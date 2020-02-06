Connect with us

We've got deets from the Annual HVSCARES 'Friends of Africa' Charity Dinner & you'll Love it

Social Media Week Lagos: Sisi Yemmie, Amin S.K. Ameen, Niyi Ademoroti can't Wait to Join You at Our "Creating Stories that Connect with Your Community" Masterclass

Social Media Week Lagos: Make it a Date with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Joey Akan, Do2dtun, Jola Ayeye at BellaNaija's Special Panel Session

Catch All The Show-Stopping Moments from Moët & Chandon's #ANightWithTheStars

#TheValentinesLoveFest: 8 Sweet Packages to completely Wow Your Lover courtesy of Ebonylife Place

Julie Jules hosts Fashion Enthusiasts to a Colorful Launch of its Luxury Bag in Lagos

TECNO is set to host 9 Finalists of its Talent Hunt to a party with Slimcase & Victor AD | February 7th

Two Icons Came Together to give an EPIC Super Bowl Halftime Show! Thanks Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

#ANightWithTheStars: Here's Part 3 of Moët & Chandon's Interview with Nollywood Stars Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Timini Egbuson

These Celebrities lit up the Premiere of the movie Small Chops! See Photos

15 seconds ago

HVS Beauty host 5th annual HVSCARES ‘Friends of Africa’ charity dinner party in Washington DC. This year, all proceeds from the event go towards HVSCARES annual Act of Kindness Day, which provides less fortunate school children in West Africa with school supplies, uniforms and personal care kits.

‘Friends of Africa’ Charity Dinner is supported by; BCG Events, Tum Socials, Sweet Kiwi, Moijey Diamonds, Think Africa and OF A KIND Creatives.

HVS Beauty is a collection of must-have beauty products inspired by our love for classic, regal and natural beauty looks.

Visit our website and Instagram page to learn more about us.

HVS Beauty believes that it is essential to do everything within our power to change and improve the lives of people around us.
This is why ever since the inception of HVS Beauty we have been actively involved in the community, and we still take pride in maintaining a commitment to supporting certain causes.

Over the years we have worked with non-profits like Face Africa, Kids Clean Club, Keep A Child Alive to mention a few.

Visit our website and Instagram to get involved.

Event Design: BCG Events
Event Coordinator: Tum Socials
Marketing: OF A KIND Creatives

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

