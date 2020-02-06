We’ve got deets from the Annual HVSCARES ‘Friends of Africa’ Charity Dinner & you’ll Love it

HVS Beauty host 5th annual HVSCARES ‘Friends of Africa’ charity dinner party in Washington DC. This year, all proceeds from the event go towards HVSCARES annual Act of Kindness Day, which provides less fortunate school children in West Africa with school supplies, uniforms and personal care kits.

‘Friends of Africa’ Charity Dinner is supported by; BCG Events, Tum Socials, Sweet Kiwi, Moijey Diamonds, Think Africa and OF A KIND Creatives.

HVS Beauty is a collection of must-have beauty products inspired by our love for classic, regal and natural beauty looks.

HVS Beauty believes that it is essential to do everything within our power to change and improve the lives of people around us.

This is why ever since the inception of HVS Beauty we have been actively involved in the community, and we still take pride in maintaining a commitment to supporting certain causes.

Over the years we have worked with non-profits like Face Africa, Kids Clean Club, Keep A Child Alive to mention a few.

Event Design: BCG Events

Event Coordinator: Tum Socials

Marketing: OF A KIND Creatives

