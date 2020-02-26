Connect with us

Scoop

Maria Sharapova is Retiring from Tennis

Scoop

Jussie Smollett is Sticking to His Story... "I am innocent"

Music Scoop

Larry Gaaga is Dishing some Juicy Scoop as he Covers the 26th Issue of Tush Magazine

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Osu is All About Self-Love in the Latest Issue of Exquisite Magazine

Music Scoop

The Switch-Up! Mr 2Kay has a New Look

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant is Suing Helicopter Company over the death of Kobe, Gianna & Seven others

Movies & TV Scoop

George Clooney wants to Buy Spanish Football Club Malaga

Career Music Scoop

Patoranking is Giving Scholarships to “exceptional leaders & change-makers” from Africa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Netflix is Introducing itself to Nigerians with Energy!

Events Scoop Sweet Spot

See 4 Highlights from Kobe and Gianna Bryant's "Celebration of Life" at the Staples Center

Scoop

Maria Sharapova is Retiring from Tennis

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

Maria Sharapova

Tennis pro and five-time grand slam winner, Maria Sharapova is calling it quits for good.

The 32-year-old Russian made the retirement announcement in a column she wrote for Vogue and Vanity Fair.

She won a grand slam in 2014 when she bagged the French Open for the second time. Her last appearance came at the 2020 Australian Open, where she was knocked out in the first round by Donna Vekić.
In her article, Maria Sharapova said “I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis—I’m saying goodbye”.
As she makes the announcement, she starts:
How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love—one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys—a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?
She continues:
In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I’ll miss it everyday. I’ll miss the training and my daily routine: Waking up at dawn, lacing my left shoe before my right, and closing the court’s gate before I hit my first ball of the day. I’ll miss my team, my coaches. I’ll miss the moments sitting with my father on the practice court bench. The handshakes—win or lose—and the athletes, whether they knew it or not, who pushed me to be my best.

Looking back now, I realize that tennis has been my mountain. My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from its peak were incredible. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain—to compete on a different type of terrain.

In the final part of the article, she says:

Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Your Brand Identity

Advertisement
css.php