Larry Gaaga is Dishing some Juicy Scoop as he Covers the 26th Issue of Tush Magazine

Larry Ndianefo, popularly known as Larry Gaaga emerges as the cover face of Tush Magazine’s 26th issue.

Clad in the fashion style of an Executive producer and photographed by Dele Majid, Larry Gaaga tells the story of his advent into the music industry, bordering around the struggles, opportunities, wins, fame and endorsements.

This issue of Tush Magazine also features cover stories and interviews on individuals such as advertising guru – Seyi Tinubu, award-winning OAP – Simi Drey, as well as an emerging music producer – London Beats.

Other personalities featured in the magazine also include Universal Music (Nigeria) latest signee Alpha P, Bisola Michal, Sadiq Adams, amongst other educating articles surrounding lifestyle, health, academics, travel and sports; as well as exciting reviews.

Tush Magazine is available for download