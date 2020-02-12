Connect with us

Events

Pertinence Group set to host Mayor of Brampton to an Interactive Session with 300 Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs | February 13

Events

The Beauty Souk by Eventful is Here Again & Every Beauty Entrepreneur is Invited to Apply | March 22

Events

Applications are Open to Fashion Film Makers for the Vlisco and Co Fashion Film Award 2020 | Apply now

BN TV Events Music

Cynthia Erivo's performance at the Oscars was Breathtaking | WATCH

Events

From the Delicious Efik Food to the Live Music, 'Atimbo to Lagos 2.0' was a Rich Display of Culture & Colors

Events Movies & TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

Events Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

4 Red Carpet PDA Moments We Absolutely Love from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Events Scoop

Toke Makinwa, Banky W, Falz came through for Gbemi & Toolz' Exclusive Premiere of the 'OffAir' Show Season 2

Events Style

Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Events Movies & TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: 92nd Annual Academy Awards | #Oscars

Events

Pertinence Group set to host Mayor of Brampton to an Interactive Session with 300 Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs | February 13

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown who is in Nigeria on a working visit, will on Thursday, February 13, interact with 300 specially selected Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The session, which is the highlight of Brown’s visit to Nigeria, will be co-chaired by Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, founders of Pertinence Group, the holding company of Pertinence Limited, PettySave Limited, Realvest Limited, Pertinence Properties Limited, and Datafirst Technologies.

 

They will give Nigerian entrepreneurs a platform to directly engage with the Mayor of Brampton and get firsthand information regarding Canadian opportunities from his delegation, and learn from his wealth of knowledge and experience as a public service holder in Canada who has a deep understanding of the Nigerian society, having once worked in Nigeria, earlier in his career. The session will also provide a platform where participants can network with the Canadian delegation and Nigerian business leaders and policymakers in attendance,” the statement read.

Speaking on the programme, Sunday Olorunsheyi said: “Mayor Brown appreciates that Nigeria’s greatness lies in her youth and entrepreneurs, and the ability of stakeholders to harness their capacity and give them access to more opportunities to be more of what they can be; which is a major reason why His Worship is here to share more light on the opportunities which the city of Brampton can enable for Nigerians.”

Also speaking, Wisdom Ezekiel said: “We consider it a great privilege to host His Worship, The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, and City Councillor, Charmaine William, and it is a statement of intent on our part, and a testament to our commitment to harnessing the power of youth in Nigeria, as well as our quota in making available more opportunities to Nigerian entrepreneurs. At the moment, we see this forum as an excellent opportunity to encourage and empower Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs.” 

The Pertinence Canada Opportunities 2020 is a one-day forum for 300 specially selected Nigerian Entrepreneurs to have direct access to the Mayor of Brampton, Canada to hear firsthand and access the opportunities that Brampton, Canada has to offer to Nigerians. It is an initiative of Upsurgence Canada and Pertinence Group, with support from the Nigerian Canadian Investment and Trade Group.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php