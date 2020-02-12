Pertinence Group set to host Mayor of Brampton to an Interactive Session with 300 Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs | February 13

The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown who is in Nigeria on a working visit, will on Thursday, February 13, interact with 300 specially selected Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The session, which is the highlight of Brown’s visit to Nigeria, will be co-chaired by Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, founders of Pertinence Group, the holding company of Pertinence Limited, PettySave Limited, Realvest Limited, Pertinence Properties Limited, and Datafirst Technologies.

They will give Nigerian entrepreneurs a platform to directly engage with the Mayor of Brampton and get firsthand information regarding Canadian opportunities from his delegation, and learn from his wealth of knowledge and experience as a public service holder in Canada who has a deep understanding of the Nigerian society, having once worked in Nigeria, earlier in his career. The session will also provide a platform where participants can network with the Canadian delegation and Nigerian business leaders and policymakers in attendance,” the statement read.

Speaking on the programme, Sunday Olorunsheyi said: “Mayor Brown appreciates that Nigeria’s greatness lies in her youth and entrepreneurs, and the ability of stakeholders to harness their capacity and give them access to more opportunities to be more of what they can be; which is a major reason why His Worship is here to share more light on the opportunities which the city of Brampton can enable for Nigerians.”

Also speaking, Wisdom Ezekiel said: “We consider it a great privilege to host His Worship, The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, and City Councillor, Charmaine William, and it is a statement of intent on our part, and a testament to our commitment to harnessing the power of youth in Nigeria, as well as our quota in making available more opportunities to Nigerian entrepreneurs. At the moment, we see this forum as an excellent opportunity to encourage and empower Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs.”

The Pertinence Canada Opportunities 2020 is a one-day forum for 300 specially selected Nigerian Entrepreneurs to have direct access to the Mayor of Brampton, Canada to hear firsthand and access the opportunities that Brampton, Canada has to offer to Nigerians. It is an initiative of Upsurgence Canada and Pertinence Group, with support from the Nigerian Canadian Investment and Trade Group.

