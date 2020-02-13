Connect with us

Grow your Business with Technology, Register for Techpoint SME Clinic 2020 for FREE | February 29th

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Are you a small business owner? Do you want to accelerate your business in 2020? Do you want to learn how to incorporate technology into your business processes, improve your efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction? Do you want to reduce delays and errors in your daily operations? If yes, then attend Techpoint SME Clinic 2020.

At the training, you’ll learn;

  • How to take your business online
  • Data analysis for small businesses
  • Social media marketing
  • Online customer communication
  • How to sell online, among other tips and hacks you can use to grow your business.

You’ll also have the opportunity to network with other businesses and technology solution providers that will help influence the growth of your business.

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020
Time: 8 AM to 4 PM
Venue: National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos

SME Clinic is proudly sponsored by Microsoft 4Afrika, Paga, FCMB, and Google Ads.

Register for FREE here. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grow your business in 2020.

