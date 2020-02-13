Events this Weekend – Valentine’s Weekend Special

Hi BellaNaijarians!

We know it’s been a while, but we’re BACK!

It’s Valentine’s weekend, and there are so many events happening around you that you and your loved ones can enjoy.

Scroll through to see.

***

Patoranking Experience

Patoranking is set to headline his first-ever solo concert tagged “Patoranking Experience”. Come party and dance with your favourite music stars, such as Niniola, Waje, Timaya, 2 Baba, Tekno, Mayorkun and some surprise acts. The event promises to be an unforgettable time with timeless music, exceptional performances and definitely an ambience of full enjoyment.

Val Gone Wild (A Special Valentine’s Day Affair)

Just in case you want that a special Valentine’s Day Affair to get a little dirty and have some fun at the “Rooftop”. We’ve got a plug for you.

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020. Time: 9 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: 08130061855 0r 0803399465. : 9 PM. Blvd Lounge , 5th Floor, Brazar’s Place, 69 Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1.: 08130061855 0r 0803399465.

Spice Route

The month of love is here and Spice Route is ready to give you and your loved ones a night to remember! Sax music all night long while you enjoy a romantic dinner with drinks! Date: Friday, February 14, 2020. Time: 7 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: 08080208080 or 019037777 : 7 PM. 36, Adeola Odeku , Victoria Island, Lagos.: 08080208080 or 019037777

Bistro at the Theatre Nigeria’s premier dinner theatre experience is here for an all-out Valentines Day extravaganza. Treat yourself and your loved one to a world-class musical theatre show and also enjoy a 3-Course fine dining experience. Celebrate culture, art, entertainment and lifestyle as the cast of the Bistro take you on an immersive experience. You will enjoy music, some Nigerian meals and some headliners for the night include Floyd Igbo, Goodness Emmanuel, Nengi Adoki, Bridget Nkem, Mojisola Kadiri, Segun Dada, Ahide Adum, Oluchi Odii, Maggie Osibor, Theodora Onoapoi, Taymesan Emmanuel, Kemi Lala Akindoju and many others. Date: Friday, February 14, 2020. Time: 7 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: nairabox : 7 PM. The Arena , TerraKulture, Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The EbonyLife Valentine’s LoveFest

You’re invited to a luxurious Valentine’s weekend, unparalleled in Lagos with each aspect of our space carefully curated to maximise your pleasure and convenience, in a location that is unique. The LoveFest is a 3-day event.

Date: Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Venue:

RSVP: +234 902 671 7317⁣ : Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16, 2020. EbonyLife Place , Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.: +234 902 671 7317⁣

Two romantic movies with that special someone this Valentine.

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020. Time: 6 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: nairabox : 6 PM. Plot 14 , Providence street, Lekki.

The Singles Fellowship

Come party with the coolest single people in Lagos.

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020.

Venue:

RSVP: nairabox : Friday, February 14, 2020. The Lekki Coliseum , 14 Providence Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Love, Songs & Poetry We are wooing you to a weekend of love songs and romantic activities, with lots of wines, cocktails and amazing seafood. Date: Friday, February 14, 2020. Time: 7 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: 08131093308/ : 7 PM. The Sailors seaside , Plot 1 Block 12, Admiralty Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.: 08131093308/ paystack.com

Upbeat Centre with DJ Night Enjoy non-stop 90s music at the premiere edition of Upbeat Centre’s DJ’s Night themed “Golden 90s” featuring DJ BluFlamez.

Come boogie down on the dance floor this Friday! Date: Friday, February 14, 2020. Time: 7 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: Eventbrite : 7 PM. Upbeat Recreation Centre , 11 Admiralty Road, Lagos.

Green Hangout Lagos

Green Hangout Lagos is a get together of environmentalists, nature lovers; social impact, green living and sustainability enthusiasts in Lagos Nigeria. The event is designed as a platform for networking, fun and engagements among Climate change activists, Sustainability advocates and every person who is concerned about the prosperity of the planet and the people.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020. Time: 1 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: bit.ly/mbaku21o : 1 PM. Elegushi beach , Rd 3, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Purple Valentine

Purple Valentine is where you this weekend. Come experience an intimate night of love under the stars, with live performances by Funbi and other renowned artistes serenading the crowd to their soothing tunes.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020. Time: 6 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: nairabox : 6 PM. Zanzibar , The Envoy Hotel, Abuja.

Love is a Funny Thing

Be fully immersed in your very own music fantasy this Valentine’s day with a fabulous cast of talented musicians. Get ready for a night of love and laughter in a blended comedy filled evening featuring Kenyan musicians and African comics for a unique light-hearted love experience. This event will feature remarkably talented artists that include; Atemi Oyungu, Tetu Shani, Ivlyn Mutua, Chris Adwar and Alisha Popat. They will be backed by a full band and other vocals. The top comedians will include Gordons from Nigeria, Eric Omondi and Oga Obinna for a one of a kind night to remember.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue:

RSVP: ticketsasa : 6 PM. Kiza Ballroom , Galana Plaza 8th Floor, Nairaobi, Kenya.

Music, Art and Love Concert

Love is in the air! The Music, Art & Love concert headlined by Brymo is a perfect getaway for you and that special person/people. You have the opportunity to enjoy live music and live art with your loved ones, and also an opportunity to win a free spa session. This is one event you don’t want to miss.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Venue:

RSVP: nairabox : Saturday, February 15, 2020. Yanna Studios , 1B Adeyemi Lawson St, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot will host the crème de la crème of Lagos to an afternoon of stylish opulence. With Veuve Clicquot champagne in hand, guests will enjoy the International Polo tournament from an exclusive viewing area at the home of Nigerian Polo – Lagos Polo Club. Date: Saturday, February 15 – Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Venue: Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi.

RSVP: nairabox

Smoov Love Station Party

Smoov Chapman is hosting an event to celebrate the season of love. If you love, games, music, and fun, be there.

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Unwind Sunday

Unwind and meet up for drinks, beer, cocktails or wine! – food and good conversation! Board games like Jenga, Ludo and Cards are available! Entry is Free. Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Legacy Grill & Shawarma, 7a Bose Enemenoh, Lagos.

RSVP: Eventbrite

Cinema Mon Amour

This month of love, it’s only right that we watch a love-themed movie, don’t you think? You’re invited to the screening of Les Parapluies de Cherbourg by Jacques Demy, starring Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo. Released in 1964, the film went on to win 2 awards including the Palme d’Or at the 1964 Cannes Film Festival. Think music, think colors, think love!

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Alliance Francaise, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.