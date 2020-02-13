Events
Events this Weekend – Valentine’s Weekend Special
Hi BellaNaijarians!
We know it’s been a while, but we’re BACK!
It’s Valentine’s weekend, and there are so many events happening around you that you and your loved ones can enjoy.
Scroll through to see.
To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.
Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!
Patoranking Experience
Patoranking is set to headline his first-ever solo concert tagged “Patoranking Experience”. Come party and dance with your favourite music stars, such as Niniola, Waje, Timaya, 2 Baba, Tekno, Mayorkun and some surprise acts. The event promises to be an unforgettable time with timeless music, exceptional performances and definitely an ambience of full enjoyment.
Venue: Blvd Lounge, 5th Floor, Brazar’s Place, 69 Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1.
RSVP: 08130061855 0r 0803399465.
The month of love is here and Spice Route is ready to give you and your loved ones a night to remember! Sax music all night long while you enjoy a romantic dinner with drinks!
Venue: 36, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08080208080 or 019037777
Venue: EbonyLife Place, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: +234 902 671 7317
Venue: The Lekki Coliseum, 14 Providence Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.
RSVP: nairabox
Venue: The Sailors seaside, Plot 1 Block 12, Admiralty Road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: 08131093308/ paystack.com
Come boogie down on the dance floor this Friday!
Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Road, Lagos.
RSVP: Eventbrite
Green Hangout Lagos
Green Hangout Lagos is a get together of environmentalists, nature lovers; social impact, green living and sustainability enthusiasts in Lagos Nigeria. The event is designed as a platform for networking, fun and engagements among Climate change activists, Sustainability advocates and every person who is concerned about the prosperity of the planet and the people.
Venue: Elegushi beach, Rd 3, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: bit.ly/mbaku21o
Love is a Funny Thing
Be fully immersed in your very own music fantasy this Valentine’s day with a fabulous cast of talented musicians. Get ready for a night of love and laughter in a blended comedy filled evening featuring Kenyan musicians and African comics for a unique light-hearted love experience. This event will feature remarkably talented artists that include; Atemi Oyungu, Tetu Shani, Ivlyn Mutua, Chris Adwar and Alisha Popat. They will be backed by a full band and other vocals. The top comedians will include Gordons from Nigeria, Eric Omondi and Oga Obinna for a one of a kind night to remember.
Venue: Kiza Ballroom, Galana Plaza 8th Floor, Nairaobi, Kenya.
RSVP: ticketsasa
Music, Art and Love Concert
Love is in the air! The Music, Art & Love concert headlined by Brymo is a perfect getaway for you and that special person/people. You have the opportunity to enjoy live music and live art with your loved ones, and also an opportunity to win a free spa session. This is one event you don’t want to miss.
Venue: Yanna Studios, 1B Adeyemi Lawson St, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: nairabox
Veuve Clicquot
Veuve Clicquot will host the crème de la crème of Lagos to an afternoon of stylish opulence. With Veuve Clicquot champagne in hand, guests will enjoy the International Polo tournament from an exclusive viewing area at the home of Nigerian Polo – Lagos Polo Club.
Date: Saturday, February 15 – Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Venue: Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi.
RSVP: nairabox
Smoov Love Station Party
Smoov Chapman is hosting an event to celebrate the season of love. If you love, games, music, and fun, be there.
Venue: Oregun, Plot 34, Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: bit.ly/2w8j5Kl
Unwind Sunday
Unwind and meet up for drinks, beer, cocktails or wine! – food and good conversation! Board games like Jenga, Ludo and Cards are available! Entry is Free.
Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Legacy Grill & Shawarma, 7a Bose Enemenoh, Lagos.
RSVP: Eventbrite
Cinema Mon Amour
This month of love, it’s only right that we watch a love-themed movie, don’t you think? You’re invited to the screening of Les Parapluies de Cherbourg by Jacques Demy, starring Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo. Released in 1964, the film went on to win 2 awards including the Palme d’Or at the 1964 Cannes Film Festival. Think music, think colors, think love!
Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Alliance Francaise, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.