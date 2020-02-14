Funke & JJC Bello, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli will grace the EbonyLife Place’s #ValentineLoveFest & you shouldn’t be Left Out

Whoop! Whoop!! It’s Valentine’s Day people & the mood is nothing but ‘Lovey’ 💕

Another exciting news is that #ValentinesLoveFest is here & we will be celebrating with some of our faves.

Catch Kate Henshaw, Demola Grey, Omowunmi Dada, Funke & JJC Bello, Mabel & AY Makun, Chigurl, Alex Ekubo, Eku Edewor, Omoni Oboli & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi at the EbonyLife Place’s LoveFest.

Date: February 14th -16th, 2020

Venue: EbonyLife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island

It’s time to enjoy the best of karaoke with a live band, a chocolate buffet, champagne bar, love-themed cocktails, classic movies and gourmet food fantasies with wine pairing. There is more than enough to satisfy anyone looking for a fun way to spend time with loved ones.

The #EbonyLifeValentinesLoveFest promises to be a glorious, self-indulgent weekend to remember for a lifetime.

Call Nicole on 0902 671 7317 for inquiry & reservations or visit the website

Stay Loving!!! ❤️💋











——————————————————————————

Sponsored Content