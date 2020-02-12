The Beauty Souk by Eventful is Here Again & Every Beauty Entrepreneur is Invited to Apply | March 22

Connect with us

The Beauty Souk by Eventful, a niche fair for beauty enthusiasts and lovers is back for the 4th edition on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 at Harbour Point, VI from 11am to 8pm.

All beauty entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to exhibit their products and services at The Souk with the aim of helping a discerning target audience achieve new or improved self care, love and beauty.

All stalls are curated and limited in supply per category of fashion to achieve an exceptional experience for both vendors and guests.

Applications close at midnight on Friday, February 21st,

Click Here to apply.

