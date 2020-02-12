Connect with us

Events

Applications are Open to Fashion Film Makers for the Vlisco and Co Fashion Film Award 2020 | Apply now

Events

Pertinence Group set to host Mayor of Brampton to an Interactive Session with 300 Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs | February 13

Events

The Beauty Souk by Eventful is Here Again & Every Beauty Entrepreneur is Invited to Apply | March 22

BN TV Events Music

Cynthia Erivo's performance at the Oscars was Breathtaking | WATCH

Events

From the Delicious Efik Food to the Live Music, 'Atimbo to Lagos 2.0' was a Rich Display of Culture & Colors

Events Movies & TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

Events Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

4 Red Carpet PDA Moments We Absolutely Love from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Events Scoop

Toke Makinwa, Banky W, Falz came through for Gbemi & Toolz' Exclusive Premiere of the 'OffAir' Show Season 2

Events Style

Here Are the Most Interesting Looks from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Events Movies & TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: 92nd Annual Academy Awards | #Oscars

Events

Applications are Open to Fashion Film Makers for the Vlisco and Co Fashion Film Award 2020 | Apply now

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Vlisco and co is calling on all fashion film makers and fashion film lovers!

Got a good idea for a film? Something that hasn’t been done before? Do you have a vision or a new story to tell? Want to learn more about how to shape your ideas? Then we have a brilliant opportunity for you! Participate in the fashion film training program where you stand a chance to win the Vlisco & co’s Fashion Film Award 2020.

The top 10 applicants will be invited to a week-long film workshop. You will learn about technical skills such as: Adobe after Effects, color correction, filming and editing. You’ll also have the opportunity to listen, work with experts and learn about aesthetics, storytelling, photography and build your portfolio. All the equipment for the week will be supplied.

At the end of the week, the jury will choose three of the ten applicants, who will each get a budget to develop their own film. The grand finale will be unveiled in July. Vlisco & co will screen the final films during an event.

The winner will be selected from the three finalists, during that screening.

The prizes for the ultimate winner are:

  • Funding to develop your own film in 2021!
  • Filming equipment
  • An inspirational, educational week-long trip to Europe
  • Becoming a jury member for FFA 2021
  • The top 10 applicants will be invited to a week-long film workshop
    in April-May

Deadline for applications is on February 18, 2020. Apply online here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php