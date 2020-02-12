Applications are Open to Fashion Film Makers for the Vlisco and Co Fashion Film Award 2020 | Apply now

Vlisco and co is calling on all fashion film makers and fashion film lovers!

Got a good idea for a film? Something that hasn’t been done before? Do you have a vision or a new story to tell? Want to learn more about how to shape your ideas? Then we have a brilliant opportunity for you! Participate in the fashion film training program where you stand a chance to win the Vlisco & co’s Fashion Film Award 2020.

The top 10 applicants will be invited to a week-long film workshop. You will learn about technical skills such as: Adobe after Effects, color correction, filming and editing. You’ll also have the opportunity to listen, work with experts and learn about aesthetics, storytelling, photography and build your portfolio. All the equipment for the week will be supplied.

At the end of the week, the jury will choose three of the ten applicants, who will each get a budget to develop their own film. The grand finale will be unveiled in July. Vlisco & co will screen the final films during an event.

The winner will be selected from the three finalists, during that screening.

The prizes for the ultimate winner are:

Funding to develop your own film in 2021!

Filming equipment

An inspirational, educational week-long trip to Europe

Becoming a jury member for FFA 2021

in April-May

Deadline for applications is on February 18, 2020. Apply online here.

Sponsored Content