Connect with us

Scoop

Meghan Markle is Fun & Graceful Behind the Scenes of Guest Editing her British Vogue Issue | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Nse Ikpe-Etim is Learning, Loving & Can't Wait for the Future with Husband Clifford Sule

Scoop

Mercy Eke, Diane & Venita are Red Hot this Valentine's Day 🔥

Music Scoop

Mo'believe is Meeting All Negativity with Positive Vibes Only

Relationships Scoop

Has Seyi Awolowo Proposed to His Girlfriend? Certainly Looks Like It

Scoop

These Celebrities are Honouring Kobe Bryant with Permanent Tattoos

Scoop

Word on the Street is Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Expecting a Little One

Scoop

All of Us will Miss the Late Great Victor Olaiya 💔

Scoop

For the 9th Year in a Row, Dangote is the Richest Person in Africa

Scoop

TBoss wants to Spark a Conversation about Breastfeeding with Something She Posted

Scoop

Meghan Markle is Fun & Graceful Behind the Scenes of Guest Editing her British Vogue Issue | WATCH

BellaNaija.com

Published

54 mins ago

 on

Even behind the scenes of guest editing the Forces for Change issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle is still incredibly graceful.

British Vogue has shared that the issue was the fastest selling issue in the magazine’s 104-year history, selling out in 10 days. The power of Meghan!

And what’s more, the issue is also the biggest selling issue of the past decade.

To celebrate, British Vogue shared a never-before-seen behind the scenes film of Meghan and editor Edward Enninful talking to the stars who featured on the cover. Check out the film:

View this post on Instagram

Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store…” • To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success! Video credit: Directed by @kloss_films Copyright @sussexroyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Photo Credit: British Vogue

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ife Ibitokun: Should I Guarantee that Loan?

Ayo Otubanjo: Here’s Why You’re Having Sudden Hair Loss

Soul Prince: Get Your Valentine’s Day Steamy with This Playlist

Mfonobong Inyang: Valentine: Love Doesn’t Cost a Thing or Does It?

Here’s Why You NEED to Know How To Swim & No… It’s Not Too Late to Learn

Advertisement
css.php