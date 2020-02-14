Scoop
Meghan Markle is Fun & Graceful Behind the Scenes of Guest Editing her British Vogue Issue | WATCH
Even behind the scenes of guest editing the Forces for Change issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle is still incredibly graceful.
British Vogue has shared that the issue was the fastest selling issue in the magazine’s 104-year history, selling out in 10 days. The power of Meghan!
And what’s more, the issue is also the biggest selling issue of the past decade.
To celebrate, British Vogue shared a never-before-seen behind the scenes film of Meghan and editor Edward Enninful talking to the stars who featured on the cover. Check out the film:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store…” • To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success! Video credit: Directed by @kloss_films Copyright @sussexroyal
Photo Credit: British Vogue