Meghan Markle is Fun & Graceful Behind the Scenes of Guest Editing her British Vogue Issue | WATCH

Even behind the scenes of guest editing the Forces for Change issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle is still incredibly graceful.

British Vogue has shared that the issue was the fastest selling issue in the magazine’s 104-year history, selling out in 10 days. The power of Meghan!

And what’s more, the issue is also the biggest selling issue of the past decade.

To celebrate, British Vogue shared a never-before-seen behind the scenes film of Meghan and editor Edward Enninful talking to the stars who featured on the cover. Check out the film:

Photo Credit: British Vogue