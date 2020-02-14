Yours Till Eternity! See Mobola & Ayo’s Sweet Pre-wedding Shoot

We are enjoying Mobola and Ayo‘s super cool pre-wedding today. It was brilliantly captured by Euclase Photography. The couple had an amazing time creating and capturing these precious moments before their day. We love how simple and cool the session was. It really captured them in their loved up mode and a bit of the playful mood.

Keep scrolling to see their pre-wedding shoot. You can see more pre-wedding shoots and love stories on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Photography: @euclase_ltd

Planner: @lh_events

Makeup: @sb_artistry

Wine Dress:@ibilolaogundipe