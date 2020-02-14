Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Yours Till Eternity! See Mobola & Ayo's Sweet Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

Family - That's What's Most Special to Shade Okoya this Valentine's

Sweet Spot

Who's Nadia Buari's Valentine? Her Kids!

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Nse Ikpe-Etim is Learning, Loving & Can't Wait for the Future with Husband Clifford Sule

Sweet Spot Weddings

Feel all the Love at Kani & Adewale's Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi 💕

Sweet Spot

It's 13 Years of Love & Laughter for Banke Meshida Lawal & husband Lanre

Events Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

4 Red Carpet PDA Moments We Absolutely Love from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sweet Spot Weddings

Doctors in Love! See Rahina & Suleman's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

Wayne Rooney's 2-Year-Old is the Most Adorable World Champion 😍

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Double the Love & Double the Fun for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Daughter Meraiah

Sweet Spot

Yours Till Eternity! See Mobola & Ayo’s Sweet Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We are enjoying Mobola and Ayo‘s super cool pre-wedding today. It was brilliantly captured by Euclase Photography.  The couple had an amazing time creating and capturing these precious moments before their day. We love how simple and cool the session was. It really captured them in their loved up mode and a bit of the playful mood.

Keep scrolling to see their pre-wedding shoot. You can see more pre-wedding shoots and love stories on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

 

 

Credits

Photography: @euclase_ltd
Planner: @lh_events
Makeup: @sb_artistry
Wine Dress:@ibilolaogundipe

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ife Ibitokun: Should I Guarantee that Loan?

Ayo Otubanjo: Here’s Why You’re Having Sudden Hair Loss

Soul Prince: Get Your Valentine’s Day Steamy with This Playlist

Mfonobong Inyang: Valentine: Love Doesn’t Cost a Thing or Does It?

Here’s Why You NEED to Know How To Swim & No… It’s Not Too Late to Learn

Advertisement
css.php