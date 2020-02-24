Style
Pearl Thusi talks about Leading Africa’s 1st Netflix Series in Cosmopolitan SA’s New Issue
South African actress and TV host Pearl Thusi is the cover star for Cosmopolitan South Africa’s global Netflix issue. The cover which was lensed by 23-year-old photographer Legae Sehlako shows Pearl in an embellished bodysuit designed by SA’s Gert Johan-Coetzee.
Pearl who plays the lead role in Africa’s first-ever Netflix original series shares her experiences in the local industry, as well as shares four emerging screen queens she thinks, are the next big things!
Read more on www.cosmopolitan.co.za
Credits
Editor-in-chief: @hollymeadowssa
Photography: @blackmilk_za
Videography: @queenluffie
Creative direction: @juangeel
Fashion: @cleopatramarco
Fashion assistant: @themarchwolf
Beauty: @themakeupstandsa
Hair: @iambomzi
Makeup: @madame_picasso
Interview: @nox_mafu