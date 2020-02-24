Pearl Thusi talks about Leading Africa’s 1st Netflix Series in Cosmopolitan SA’s New Issue

South African actress and TV host Pearl Thusi is the cover star for Cosmopolitan South Africa’s global Netflix issue. The cover which was lensed by 23-year-old photographer Legae Sehlako shows Pearl in an embellished bodysuit designed by SA’s Gert Johan-Coetzee.

Pearl who plays the lead role in Africa’s first-ever Netflix original series shares her experiences in the local industry, as well as shares four emerging screen queens she thinks, are the next big things!

Read more on www.cosmopolitan.co.za

Credits

Editor-in-chief: @hollymeadowssa

Photography: @blackmilk_za

Videography: @queenluffie

Creative direction: @juangeel

Fashion: @cleopatramarco

Fashion assistant: @themarchwolf

Beauty: @themakeupstandsa

Hair: @iambomzi

Makeup: @madame_picasso

Interview: @nox_mafu

