New Music + Video: Terry G feat. Prettyboydo – Inspiration

TGP Empire Boss, Terry G has released the motivational track titled “Inspiration” featuring fast-rising act, Prettyboydo.

Accompanied by captivating visuals shot in Nigeria, “Inspiration” explores Terry G’s musical creativity and also doubles as a call to action. Terry G has always stood for positivity which is very evident in his latest offering.

Terry G promises to take us on an interesting journey in 2020. So sit back and enjoy as Terry G kicks off 2020 with “Inspiration”.

Listen to the track and download the track below.

Download

Watch the video below.