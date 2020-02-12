BN TV
You NEED to See Davido’s Performance on “Wild N’ Out”
We’ve waited for so long, and now our wait has been satisfied. Davido‘s “Wild N’ Out” episode has finally aired.
Davido, of course, killed it on the show. But even more important was his performance after the show, where he completely shut it down.
His performance had the crowd going wild, everyone vibing.
Don’t take our word for it. Watch it yourself.
Shoutout to @davido for coming through and performing this hit 'Fall' Peep his FULL performance here 🎶🙏 Thanks for rocking with all-new #WildNOut tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CIzVWP8Uet
— Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) February 12, 2020