Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music

You NEED to See Davido's Performance on "Wild N' Out"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's a New Era with the Trio! Watch Episode 5 of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Lota Chukwu & Efa Iwara in this Short Film "A Love Story"

BN TV Comedy

Elozonam & Frodd are Fighting over the Same Girl in this Skit | WATCH

BN TV

Meet Mercy Aigbe the Vlogger! First Up, Tackling Domestic Violence and "Deadbeat Fathers"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Watch Davido Battle (And Win) Nick Cannon on "Wild N' Out"

BN TV

Tochi Onyebuchi on "The Daily Show" is Proof We'll be Seeing his Name Again & Again & Again

BN TV

Want to Learn the Difference Between Gender, Sex & Sexuality? Watch this Episode of Untold Facts

BN TV Events Music

Cynthia Erivo's performance at the Oscars was Breathtaking | WATCH

BN TV

You really need to Watch this Hilarious Pidgin English Makeover with Taymesan & Dodos

BN TV

You NEED to See Davido’s Performance on “Wild N’ Out”

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We’ve waited for so long, and now our wait has been satisfied. Davido‘s “Wild N’ Out” episode has finally aired.

Davido, of course, killed it on the show. But even more important was his performance after the show, where he completely shut it down.

His performance had the crowd going wild, everyone vibing.

Don’t take our word for it. Watch it yourself.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php